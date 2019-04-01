13 perish, 6 injured in Bauchi auto crash -Police

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed that thirteen people died six seriously injured in a fatal motor vehicle yesterday.

The fatal accident occurred along Bauchi – Gombe road involving two vehicles, a Sharon bus loaded with 13 passengers and a Toyota Camry loaded with six passengers.

A statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer DSP Kamal Datti Abubakar said; ” The accident occurred when the two vehicles were coming towards opposite direction and on reaching a point along the road, they had a head-on collision, as a result all the 19 passengers from the two vehicles were injured.”

He said; “The victims were then immediately moved from the scene by security agents with assistance of good Samaritans to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, on reaching the hospital thirteen passengers were confirmed dead by the medical doctor while six are still on admission.”

DSP Kamal said, ” Up to the time of this release, names and addresses of some of the victims were still unknown. It is on this note, the Command calls on the members of the public who their family member(s) traveling along that road and are still unable to reach them to check at the ATBU Teaching Hospital please.”