12 years after, NASS, NEPAD commence 2nd African Peer Review Mechanism

By Christiana Ekpa

The National Assembly and the Council for New Partnership in Africa Development (NEPAD) yesterday commenced the process for the 2nd African Peer Review Mechanism) APRM which was reviewed for the first time in the last 12 years.

The chairmen of the committees of Integration and Cooperation in Africa, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Senate) and Rep. Umar Bago (House of Reps) and others stakeholders enumerated the benefits of commencing the APRM saying it will engender good governance across the continent.

The lawmakers stressed that, the policies and practices of the country must conform to the agreed values and in the four thematic areas namely: Democracy and political governance, Economic governance and Management , Corporate Governance and Socioeconomic development.

Also Hon. Princess Gloria Akobundu, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the AUD-NEPAD/APRM, while delivering the keynote address said the four primary objectives of AUDA-NEPAD were to eradicate poverty, promote sustainable growth and development, to integrate Africa in the world economy, and accelerate the empowerment of women and youths amongst others.

Akobundu said “the transition of NEPAD to AUDA is part of the measure to strengthen the effective operation of AU agencies for effective implementation of AU-Agenda 2063 and UN-SDGs in building the “ The Africa We Want.

“AUDA-NEPAD facilitates and coordinates the development of continent-wide programmes and projects, mobilises resources.

She said the APRM review process is based on a country’s performance which is assessed in the APRM’s thematic areas.

“Nigeria in its effective implementation of the National Programme of Action (NPoA( in the four thematic areas of the APRM, is currently embarking on the Second Cycle Review following the Africa Governance Report of 2019.

In her words “The adoption of the Heads of States and Government of the African Union at the 28th Summit of 9th February, 2019 on the need to promote, strengthen and increase the effectiveness of governance standards for socioeconomic development in Africa through collaborative efforts and the approval of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the conduct of Second Review of Nigeria”.

