12 die, 26 injured in Kano auto crash

By Ese Awhotu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kano State on Wednesday confirmed the death of 12 people involved in a ghastly car accident in Tsaida village, near Gaya town in the state.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Zubairu Mato who gave the confirmation, said that, the accident involved two vehicles, a Toyota bus and a Volkswagen saloon car with plate numbers BBR690AA and KTG467YG respectively.

He said that 26 people sustained injuries out of which 11 were males, 4 females and 3 children.

He said the officers of the safety corps took the victims to the general hospital where 12 people were confirmed dead out of which 8 were males, 1 female and 3 children. He added that the dead and the injured had since been taken to Gaya General Hospital in Gaya local government area for treatment to the injured while the corpses of the dead were deposited in the hospital mortuary.