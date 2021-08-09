10th Nigeria int’l trade fair/expo to hold in Abuja

By Albert Akota

The 10th Nigeria International Trade Fair/Expo’ has finally been scheduled to hold from the 19th to 21st October 2021 at the International Conference Centre, ICC FCT-SDS Exhibition Pavilion Centre Abuja.

The 10th Nigeria International Trade Fair and Expo, 2021 will showcase Non- oil Products, Organic and Natural Products, Foods, Indigenous Arts, Cultural Heritage, Agricultural and Agro Allied Industries, Sporting, Health Services Industries, Educational Institutions, Electronics, Banks and other Financial Institutions, Oil and Gas Companies, Insurance Companies, Accounting Firms and Audit Firms, Hotels and Tourism Industries, Manufacturing Industries, Real Estate Consultants and Agents and Real Estate Developers.

Others are Humanitarians Services Firms, Airline Travel Agents, GSM Services Providers, Entertainment Industries, Event Management Firms, Advertising Companies, Public Relation Officers, PRO Firms, Non Governmental Organizations, Fashion Designers Industries, and many more.