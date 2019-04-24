10 bandits killed in NAF air strike in Zamfara

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigeria Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) for Operation DIran Mikiya has neutralized no fewer than 10 armed bandits at Sububu Forest area in Zamfara State.

A statement issued yesterday by Ibikunle Daramola its Director of Public Relations and Information, said the attack took place on Monday, while the ATF was responding to a request for close air support by ground troops of Sector 7 Area of Responsibility of Operation SHARAN DAJI, who had come into contact with armed bandits in Shinkafi Local Government Area (LGA).

Accordingly, he said the ATF dispatched 2 Alpha Jets and an attack helicopter to provide the needed support and also conduct armed reconnaissance over identified locations in Shinkafi LGA as well as Sububu and Dumburum Forests and environs.

“At Sububu Forest, one of the Alpha Jets spotted a group of armed bandits, who fired at the aircraft with their rifles, whilst running for cover. The Alpha Jet engaged the bandits, neutralizing no fewer than 10 of them while others escaped with injuries.

“The NAF, working in consonance with surface forces and other security agencies, will sustain its operations to flush the bandits out of the Northwest of the Country.”