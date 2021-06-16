1.2 million pupils enrolled into school feeding programme in Kano- Official

By Mustapha Hodi

No fewer than 1.2 million pupils of primary schools were enrolled into the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme in Kano State, according to Baba Amin Zubairu, Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP).

Zubairu made the disclosure at the distribution of engagement letters and tablets to some trained Independent Monitors, held at government house yesterday.

He also said that 119,000 households were registered under the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme where each of the identified poor household receive N5,000 monthly.

Zubairu added that Kano State has the highest number of N-Power beneficiaries across the country.

He said that all such programmes were introduced to actualise the vision of the President Muhammadu Buhari of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Mr Bashir Nura Alkali, said that President Buhari initiated the N-SIP in 2016 in order to lift citizens out of poverty.

Alkaki said that would be achieved through job creation via programmes like N-Power, National Homegrown Feeding Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer and Government Entreprise and Empowerment Programme.

He said that each independent monitor was expected to monitor the programme in his/her local government and report to the ministry.

The permanent secretary further revealed that the independent monitors would be given N30,000 monthly stipend to boost their morales.

He said that the devices to be used for monitoring were made in the country, and the monitoring application was designed by an indigenous company.

He urged them to work diligently and warned them against involving third party into the programme.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, commended the ministry for its efforts to improve the living condition of Nigerians.

Alhaji urged the independent monitors to work diligently for the attainment of the desired objectives.